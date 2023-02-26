Notification Settings

Van driver who had cannabis in his system is banned from the road

By Nick HumphreysNewtownCrimePublished:

A van driver who was caught driving with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road.

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Curtis Broxton, aged 24, was caught driving a Vauxhall Movano on the A489 at Caersws, near Newtown, on October 28 last year.

A test found he had 4.2 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - in his system. The legal limit, taking into consideration accidental exposure to the illegal Class B drug, is 2mcg.

Broxton, of Dinas Road, Aberystwyth, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £166. Broxton must also pay £151 in other court costs.

