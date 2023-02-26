Three men, including two from Shropshire, handed court bill over hare coursing in Oxfordshire

Three men were sentenced for trespassing with intent to search for or to pursue hares with dogs.

Michael Toogood, 26, of Warrant Road in Market Drayton, and Ben Evans, 23, of Radmore Junction in Ryton, and Joseph Smith, 38, of Water Lane, Stourport-on-Seven, all pleaded guilty to the offence at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

They were each fined £500, and have to pay £85 in costs and a £200 surcharge.

The offence occurred on October 28 last year, when the three men trespassed onto farmland in Letcombe Bassett, Wantage.

They had four lurcher type dogs and were looking for hares, the court heard.

Investigating officer, PC Ryan Dollery, of the rural crime taskforce, said: “The rural crime taskforce is committed to bringing rural crime offenders to justice and we welcome this conviction.

“Thank you to the members of the community for reporting this incident to us, without your information and support we cannot bring these offenders to justice.

“The legislation these males were convicted of only came into effect on August 1 last year, and they are some of the very first offenders in the Thames Valley area to be convicted under this new act.