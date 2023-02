Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Rajvinder Kaur, aged 46, was caught driving a Citroen C3 unsafely on Hadley Park Road in Telford on April 7 last year.

Kaur, of Malcolm Randle Close, Leegomery, Telford, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.