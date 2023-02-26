Notification Settings

Motorist who sped through village at almost double the speed limit handed big fine

By David Stubbings

A driver who sped through a village at almost double the speed limit must fork out more than £800.

The A442 at Norton between Bridgnorth and Telford. Photo: Google
Thomas Robinson, of Grove Crescent, Bridgnorth, was found guilty of speeding by Worcester Justice Centre.

The 28-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Insignia along the A442 at Norton, between Bridgnorth and Telford, on June 3 last year when a police officer operating a laser gun caught him going at 57mph, almost double the 30mph speed limit.

Robinson did not enter a plea, so was found guilty by the court on February 10.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £66, leaving him with a total of £816 to pay.

His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

