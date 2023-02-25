Five arrests by West Mercia Police after protest in market town

Officers from the force that covers Shropshire said they were made aware of the protest at a site in Bromyard Road in Ledbury.

During the protest five people were arrested. Four people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, one person was arrested on suspicion of a breach under the public order act.

Superintendent Mel Paley said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest, however, where criminal offences are committed will take action against those suspected of being involved.

“I would like to thank the local community for their understanding and co-operation as we responded to the protest.”

The protest has now concluded and protesters have left the area.