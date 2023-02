Welshpool Magistrates Court

Nathan Bryce, aged 27, attacked the man in Welshpool on May 14 last year. He also threatened unlawful violence and damaged the gnomes, which were worth £20.

Bryce, whose address was given as HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and criminal damage.