Driver banned and fined £40 after testing positive for cannabis

By Nick HumphreysPublished:

A motorist who tested positive for illegal drugs has been banned from the road.

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Tristan Porter, aged 31, was driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A483 Newtown bypass with Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - in his system on October 18 last year.

A test found he had 6.5 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Porter, of Min y Sarn, Sarn, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year and fined him £40. Porter must also pay £101 in other court costs.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

