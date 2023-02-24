Driver banned and fined £40 after testing positive for cannabis

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Tristan Porter, aged 31, was driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A483 Newtown bypass with Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - in his system on October 18 last year.

A test found he had 6.5 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Porter, of Min y Sarn, Sarn, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.