Drink driver caught at busy roundabout is banned

By Nick HumphreysNewtown

A drink driver who was caught at a busy roundabout while over the limit has been banned from the road.

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Nathaniel Robinson, aged 28, was driving a Seat Arona on the A489 Newtown bypass roundabout when he was caught on October 13 last year.

A breath test found he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Robinson, of Lon Maesycoed, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the legal limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 17 months and fined him £120. Robinson must also pay £133 in other court costs.

