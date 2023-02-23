Drink driver caught at busy roundabout is banned

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Nathaniel Robinson, aged 28, was driving a Seat Arona on the A489 Newtown bypass roundabout when he was caught on October 13 last year.

A breath test found he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Robinson, of Lon Maesycoed, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the legal limit.