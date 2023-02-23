Disqualified driver spared jail after trying to get another person to take the rap for his crash

The court heard Wood-Sellick had been driving while disqualified.

James Wood-Sellick, 27, of Dickens Road, Trench, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he admitted two charges – one of attempting to pervert the course of justice and a second of driving while disqualified.

John Oates, prosecuting, said that Wood-Sellick, had been driving a BMW on New Road in Telford at around 12.15pm on Monday, May 16, last year.

Mr Oates told Recorder Anthony Warner, that Wood-Sellick had crashed into the back of another car, which was turning right into Oakengates Leisure Centre.

The court heard he had spoken to the other driver, telling them to pull into the leisure centre car park and he would follow so they could exchange details.

But, Wood-Sellick, who was already disqualified from driving until 2024, did not follow, and instead drove off.

Police enquiries found the owner of the car and contacted them, only to be told that it had been Wood-Sellick, who was working on the vehicle at the time as a mechanic.

Police then contacted Wood-Sellick, only for him to say it had been another man responsible. That other person then admitted the offence by submitting a form confirming the matter to the police.

However, suspicious officers interviewed the man that they described as "having vulnerabilities", who then admitted Wood-Sellick had asked him to take the rap.

After being arrested Wood-Sellick admitted he was the driver of the car, and also that he had asked the other man to fill out the form incorrectly.

Kevin Jones, mitigating, said that Wood-Sellick had not appreciated the severity of the offence – which amounts to perverting the course of justice, and a potential jail sentence.

He said: "Mr Wood-Sellick, like many people, perhaps at the time did not recognise the seriousness and impact of this type of offending.

"It he did not know at the time, he is certainly under no illusions now."

Mr Jones said that Wood-Sellick had admitted the offence in interview with police, and had committed no offences since that time.

He added that Wood-Sellick was effectively a carer for his elderly grandparents, and that any jail sentence would impact on them.

Sentencing, Recorder Warner said: "You persuaded another man, who had some vulnerabilities to say he was the driver of the car as in fact you were driving when it collided with another vehicle.

"It led to that man being spoken to by the police but it emerged, no doubt down to his vulnerabilities, that you had asked him to do that."

Wood-Sellick was given a nine month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

As part of the suspended sentence order he must complete 25 rehabilitation activity days, as well as 80 hours of community service.