Three men guilty of murdering man, 51, in completely unprovoked attack in his garden

Carl Dyche.

Carl Dyche, who was from Kington, was assaulted in his own garden in a completely unprovoked attack on Friday 2 December 2021.

On the night of the attack, three men climbed over the back gate to Carl's garden where they set about attacking him with sustained and repeated blows.

The attack was so harrowing Carl’s wife and son attempted to intervene.

Unfortunately, Carl had been so badly beaten, on Monday 5 December, he died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

On Wednesday (February 22) three men - Ajay Price 21, of High Street in Kington, Luke Bellis, 30, also of High Street and John Lock, 35 of Greenfields, Kington - were found guilty of murder by a jury at Worcester Crown Court.

John Lock, Luke Bellis and Ajay Price.

Detective Inspector Chris Percival, who led the police investigation into Carl’s murder, said: "This was an intensive and distressing investigation, Carl Dyche was senselessly beaten in a brutal and unmotivated attack in front of his wife and young step son.

"Both provided evidence to help reach a guilty verdict, an incredibly difficult task for grieving families, especially those who witnessed this harrowing event in person.

"This has understandably been an incredibly difficult time for Carl’s family and close friends and I would like to continue to extend my condolences to them.