Three arrested in connection with rural burglaries

Four properties were raided on Wednesday, February 22 in Shropshire and the West Midlands in connection with a series of burglaries in Tywyn, Dolgellau and Bala in November last year.

North Wales Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit and the Rural Crime Team executed a number of warrants alongside Dyfed Powys Police and West Mercia Police as part of Operation Calafat.

A number of items were seized from the properties, and three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Detective Inspector Richard Sidney said: “This targeted work shows how police forces are working together to disrupt rural crime and I’d like to thank colleagues from neighbouring forces who have supported us in this operation.

“Farms are not just businesses; they are family homes and agricultural theft has a huge financial impact on those who rely on machinery for their livelihood.