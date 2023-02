B&M at Forge Retail Park, Telford. Picture: Google

Alan Round, aged 46, stole the pressure washer worth £100 from B&M in Telford town centre on January 6 this year.

Three weeks later, he assaulted a man in Telford, and on Valentine's Day, he stole two pillows worth £200 from Bensons for Beds at Forge Retail Park, Telford.

Round, of Spout Way, Malinslee, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft and one of common assault.