Van seized after driver spotted back on the road just 16 days after ban

By Megan JonesShrewsburyCrimePublished: Comments

A driver has been caught behind the wheel just 16 days after receiving a ban.

The van was seized on Monday
Police in Shrewsbury seized a van on Monday, February 20, after the driver was found to be disqualified.

Officers revealed the driver was banned from driving just 16 days previously.

The driver was disqualified at court on February 4, 2023.

The vehicle was seized by police, and the driver reported.

