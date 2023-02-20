Van seized after driver spotted back on the road just 16 days after ban

Police in Shrewsbury seized a van on Monday, February 20, after the driver was found to be disqualified.
Officers revealed the driver was banned from driving just 16 days previously.
The driver was disqualified at court on February 4, 2023.
The vehicle was seized by police, and the driver reported.