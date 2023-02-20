Police appeal for information after 'extremely horrific' slaughter of sheep near south Shropshire footpath

Officers say they have had a number of reports in the area including the tying up of a ram and a pregnant ewe killed in an "extremely horrific way" which has left a farmer concerned.

PC Jonathan Lightfoot, of the Shropshire Rural and Business policing team, said: "Unfortunately we have had a number of reports of sheep being killed, slaughtered and skinned in your area.

"We are aware how much this affects farmers and would like to encourage you to keep an eye out for anything suspicious. We can only catch these offenders with your help."

PC Lightfoot added: "I have visited a farmer in the Little Stretton area who has had a ram tied up along a fence and a ewe which was in lamb tied up and killed in an extremely horrific way as its insides were all ruptured."

The officer said the incident has left the farmer "understandably concerned."

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, February 16, near to a footpath that leads from Little Stretton to Church Stretton.

They want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious which involved a sheep please to contact PC Lightfoot.

PC Lightfoot said: "This time of year is a busy time for sheep farmers as lambs are being born.

"Please, if you are walking your dogs in fields which have sheep in it, please put your dog on a lead.

"Even if your dog is the best behaved dog in the world please put it on a lead, as for some sheep just the sight of a dog can cause it to be worried and this is an offence."