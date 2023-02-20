Police appeal after ground floor window damaged in Wem

Lowe Hill Road, Wem. Picture: Google Maps

A front-facing ground floor window at the home in Lowe Hill Road was damaged between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Friday, February 17, 2023.

PCSO Jamie Robinson, of the policing team in Wem, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to a home address on Lowe Hill Road, Wem and are appealing to local residents for information, or any potential CCTV/doorbell camera footage."

People with information about the damage should let police know by using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00622_I_17022023