Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after ground floor window damaged in Wem

By David TooleyWemCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for information after an incident of alleged criminal damage to a building in Wem.

Lowe Hill Road, Wem. Picture: Google Maps
Lowe Hill Road, Wem. Picture: Google Maps

A front-facing ground floor window at the home in Lowe Hill Road was damaged between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Friday, February 17, 2023.

PCSO Jamie Robinson, of the policing team in Wem, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to a home address on Lowe Hill Road, Wem and are appealing to local residents for information, or any potential CCTV/doorbell camera footage."

People with information about the damage should let police know by using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00622_I_17022023

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News