Alleged fridge freezer fly-tippers caught on CCTV in Telford

CCTV shared by Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council shared the footage of two men appearing to dump a tall fridge freezer out of the back of a van in Telford.

The video shows two men climbing out of a white Ford van and walking to its rear door, before a fridge freezer is removed from the vehicle and dumped next to a set of garages at Canalside in Trench.

The two men can then be seen getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

According to the council, the incident occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The registration plate is clearly visible in the footage, which the council has said links to a rented property in Leegomery.

According to the authority, the owner no longer lives at the property, and the landlord has no record of the vehicle owner living there.

The appeal comes just three weeks after the council vowed to get tougher on tippers and hiked the fixed penalty notices after finding it was cheaper to dump rubbish than hire a skip.

Last year, dealing with large-scale fly-tipping incidents cost Telford & Wrekin Council £70,480.