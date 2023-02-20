Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alleged fridge freezer fly-tippers caught on CCTV in Telford

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished:

A council has shared CCTV footage of white goods being fly-tipped in the hope the public can help track down the offenders.

CCTV shared by Telford & Wrekin Council
CCTV shared by Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council shared the footage of two men appearing to dump a tall fridge freezer out of the back of a van in Telford.

The video shows two men climbing out of a white Ford van and walking to its rear door, before a fridge freezer is removed from the vehicle and dumped next to a set of garages at Canalside in Trench.

The two men can then be seen getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

According to the council, the incident occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The registration plate is clearly visible in the footage, which the council has said links to a rented property in Leegomery.

According to the authority, the owner no longer lives at the property, and the landlord has no record of the vehicle owner living there.

The appeal comes just three weeks after the council vowed to get tougher on tippers and hiked the fixed penalty notices after finding it was cheaper to dump rubbish than hire a skip.

Last year, dealing with large-scale fly-tipping incidents cost Telford & Wrekin Council £70,480.

Telford & Wrekin Council is asking anyone with information to contact the confidential helpline on 01952 388 800 and quote ‘Canalside’.

Crime
News
Environment
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News