Drink-driving van driver was twice the legal limit and had child sat on toolbox in the back

By David StubbingsShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A van driver who was more than twice the drink-drive limit and had a child in the back sat on a toolbox has been banned from the road.

David Evans pleaded guilty to two charges at Telford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday
David Evans of Kynaston Drive in Wem was stopped on Hereford Road, Shrewsbury, on January 14 while at the wheel of a Vauxhall Vivaro.

Police found the 45-year-old had a child in the back of the van where there were no seats or seatbelts. He was sat on a toolbox.

A breath test recorded that he had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

At Telford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Evans pleaded guilty to drink-drving and using a motor vehicle in a manner carried likely to cause danger to passengers.

He was given an 18 month driving ban, which can be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course by February 2024. He was also fined £120 as well as being ordered to pay costs of £135 and a surcharge of £48.

