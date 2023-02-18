Bum bag thief caught in hotel with woman he was banned from seeing is locked up

Ricky Plant, aged 39, used threatening behaviour when he stole the bum bag, which contained £1,000 in cash as well as bank cards and ID, from a man in Telford on February 14.

On the same day, he stole cheese, wine and coffee worth £114 from a Co-op store in Telford. The next day, he was found in a Telford hotel with a woman he had been banned from seeing by a court order.

Plant, of Stonebridge Close, Aqueduct, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft, one of using threatening behaviour and a breach of a non-molestation order.