Bum bag thief caught in hotel with woman he was banned from seeing is locked up

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A bum bag thief who stole cheese and wine from a shop on Valentine's Day was found in a hotel with a woman he was banned from seeing.

Ricky Plant, aged 39, used threatening behaviour when he stole the bum bag, which contained £1,000 in cash as well as bank cards and ID, from a man in Telford on February 14.

On the same day, he stole cheese, wine and coffee worth £114 from a Co-op store in Telford. The next day, he was found in a Telford hotel with a woman he had been banned from seeing by a court order.

Plant, of Stonebridge Close, Aqueduct, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft, one of using threatening behaviour and a breach of a non-molestation order.

He was jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay £221 in compensation to the man he stole the bum bag from.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

