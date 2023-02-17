Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford burglar took Rolex and crashed stolen Land Rover

By Nick HumphreysDawleyCrimePublished:

A burglar who stole and crashed a Land Rover last weekend and attacked a man will be sentenced at crown court.

Ardern Avenue, Dawley, Telford. Picture: Google
Ardern Avenue, Dawley, Telford. Picture: Google

David Reece, aged 41, stole a green Land Rover Discovery worth £40,000 and a Rolex watch from a property in Ironstone Close, St Georges, Telford.

He also attempted to burgle two other houses in St Georges and crashed the 4x4 into a Ford B-Max in Ardern Avenue, Dawley, Telford. All those offences took place on Sunday, February 12.

Reece, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, appeared at Worcester Magistrates Court also to be sentenced for an assault on a man which took place in Telford on February 1 this year.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of attempted burglary, assault by beating, using threatening behaviour, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Reece was jailed for eight weeks for the assault by beating and use of threatening behaviour. He will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for the other matters on March 14.

Crime
News
Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News