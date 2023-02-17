Telford burglar took Rolex and crashed stolen Land Rover

Ardern Avenue, Dawley, Telford. Picture: Google

David Reece, aged 41, stole a green Land Rover Discovery worth £40,000 and a Rolex watch from a property in Ironstone Close, St Georges, Telford.

He also attempted to burgle two other houses in St Georges and crashed the 4x4 into a Ford B-Max in Ardern Avenue, Dawley, Telford. All those offences took place on Sunday, February 12.

Reece, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, appeared at Worcester Magistrates Court also to be sentenced for an assault on a man which took place in Telford on February 1 this year.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of attempted burglary, assault by beating, using threatening behaviour, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.