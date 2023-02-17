Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ride-on lawnmower theft sparks police appeal

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished:

A rode-on lawnmower was stolen from an outbuilding.

Police are appealing for information after the theft.
Police are appealing for information after the theft.

Police say the incident took place at Holyhead Road in Albrighton from midnight and 8.30am, between January 22 and February 12.

Shifnal and Albrighton Police Community Support Officer, Steven Breese, said: "The offender or offenders forced entry to the outbuildings to gain entry

"A red ride on lawn mower was stolen from the address.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 167 of 12022023.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Crime
News
Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News