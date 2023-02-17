Ride-on lawnmower theft sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for information after the theft.

Police say the incident took place at Holyhead Road in Albrighton from midnight and 8.30am, between January 22 and February 12.

Shifnal and Albrighton Police Community Support Officer, Steven Breese, said: "The offender or offenders forced entry to the outbuildings to gain entry

"A red ride on lawn mower was stolen from the address.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 167 of 12022023.