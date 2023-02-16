Notification Settings

Vigil for Brianna to be held in Ludlow

By David TooleyLudlowCrimePublished:

A candlelit vigil is being held in Ludlow on Friday following the death of a teenager in Cheshire.

Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Sixteen-year-old Brianna Ghey's body was discovered in Linear Park, Culcheth, on Saturday afternoon.

Cheshire Police are exploring whether the teenager, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

Ludlow Pride has organised a candlelit vigil for Brianna at Castle Square, in front of Ludlow College, this Friday for 7pm.

A spokesman for Ludlow Town Council said: "A lovely event organised by Pride Ludlow to remember a teenager taken too young.

"Please support if you can on Friday evening."

A tribute issued after Brianna’s death, on behalf of her family, said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.

“Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family has passed £88,000 just two days after it was launched.

Two 15 year olds, a boy and a girl, have been charged with murdering Brianna and proceedings against both have begun.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

