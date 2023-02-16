Vigil for Brianna to be held in Ludlow

Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Sixteen-year-old Brianna Ghey's body was discovered in Linear Park, Culcheth, on Saturday afternoon.

Cheshire Police are exploring whether the teenager, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

Ludlow Pride has organised a candlelit vigil for Brianna at Castle Square, in front of Ludlow College, this Friday for 7pm.

A spokesman for Ludlow Town Council said: "A lovely event organised by Pride Ludlow to remember a teenager taken too young.

"Please support if you can on Friday evening."

A tribute issued after Brianna’s death, on behalf of her family, said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.

“Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family has passed £88,000 just two days after it was launched.

Two 15 year olds, a boy and a girl, have been charged with murdering Brianna and proceedings against both have begun.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.