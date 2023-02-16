Vigil for Brianna to be held in Ludlow

Sixteen-year-old Brianna Ghey's body was discovered in Linear Park, Culcheth, on Saturday afternoon.
Cheshire Police are exploring whether the teenager, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.
Ludlow Pride has organised a candlelit vigil for Brianna at Castle Square, in front of Ludlow College, this Friday for 7pm.
A spokesman for Ludlow Town Council said: "A lovely event organised by Pride Ludlow to remember a teenager taken too young.
"Please support if you can on Friday evening."
A tribute issued after Brianna’s death, on behalf of her family, said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.
The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.
“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.
“Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.
“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”
A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family has passed £88,000 just two days after it was launched.
Two 15 year olds, a boy and a girl, have been charged with murdering Brianna and proceedings against both have begun.
A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."