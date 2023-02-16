Racing driver fined after Ferrari photographed travelling on M6Toll at 114mph

A police officer was stood on Great Saredon Road, over the M6Toll, when he clocked a Ferrari travelling at 114mph. Photo: Google

Dan Ticktum, who currently races in the electric motor racing world championship, Formula E, admitted failing to tell Staffordshire Police who was driving a Ferrari when his case was heard at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 26.

Staffordshire Police had contacted Ticktum after an officer on a bridge over the junction of the M6/M6 Toll captured a Ferrari F12berlinetta travelling at 114mph using a laser measuring device on May 29 last year. The force told the court a notice of intended prosecution was sent two days later along with a final reminder on June 21, but failed to hear back from him.

The 23-year-old from Sussex was fined £440, ordered to pay £90 costs and a surcharge of £176, as well has having his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

A second charge of speeding was withdrawn after the young racing driver admitted failing to inform police who was driving.

Ticktum has had an at-times controversial racing career to date.

In 2015, then aged 16, he was given a two-year racing ban by UK governing body the Motor Sports Association after overtaking 10 rivals under safety car conditions in an MSA Formula race - when drivers should remain in single file and not pass one another while driving slowly around the circuit - to catch and deliberately crash into a competitor.

He returned to racing in 2016, as the second year of his ban was suspended, going on to race in Formula Renault Eurocup, the Formula 3 European Championship and the Formula 2 championship. Ticktum won races in each category and was twice victorious at the Macau Grand Prix, one of the biggest races in the calendar for up-and-coming racers which has previously been won by the likes of Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and David Coulthard.

During this time he also enjoyed stints as a junior driver with the Red Bull and Williams F1 teams, but in August 2021 was released by the latter after criticising race driver, Nicholas Latifi.

During a livestream on his Twitch channel, where he was playing Call of Duty, Ticktum sung: “Doo be doo be doo, Latifi is poo," to the tune of the Scooby-Doo theme.

“Why does that still make me laugh?" he added before responding to a viewer who said Latifi was in F1 while Ticktum was racing in Formula 2, the category below: “He’s older than me. He paid to get there.”

Ticktum claimed he sung the ditty after leaving Williams.

He now drives for Nio 333 Racing in Formula E. Since joining the team at the start of 2022 he has recorded a best finish of 10th place.