Man convicted of 'horrifying' 17 counts of sexual abuse against a child

Glyn Jones. Picture: Cheshire Police

Glyn Jones appeared at Chester Crown Court in November 2021 where he was found guilty of six offences relating to the sexual abuse of a child between 2014 and 2019.

However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on a number of additional allegations against the 62-year-old and he was ordered to face a retrial.

Jones returned to court on February 7 and, following a five-day trial, he was found guilty of 11 further offences.

The offences included sexual activity with a child aged 11 to 15, rape of a child under 13 and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Jones, of Bradley Lane, Malpas, near Whitchurch, has been remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on March 24.

During the trial the court heard how Jones sexually abused his victim over a sustained period between March 2014 and March 2019.

Following the verdict Detective Constable Beth Colbourne, who led the investigation, said:“Firstly I would like to commend the victim for the bravery that they have shown throughout this investigation.

“What Jones put them through is truly horrifying and the fact that he made them endure not one, but two trials and recount what he did to them was extremely distressing. But thanks to courage the victim has shown, he is now facing the consequences of his actions.

“I hope that the conclusion of this case will provide them with some closure and help them recover from what they has been through.

“Grooming and sexual assault of children causes terrible distress to all involved, not least the victim themselves, and I urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault – no matter how long ago the incident took place – to come forward and report it.