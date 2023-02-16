Notification Settings

Expert report to be prepared after woman, 92, died in town centre crash

By Nick Humphreys

A joint report will be prepared by experts ahead of a death by careless driving trial after a woman died in a road collision.

Richard Beaman, aged 55, is facing trial after the death of 92-year-old Barbara Gwilt in Bridgnorth town centre on September 10, 2021.

Beaman, of Church Street, Broseley, previously pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to causing death by careless driving. The charge came after Mrs Gwilt was involved in a collision with a silver Land Rover Defender in Old Smithfield.

At the latest hearing, it was decided that experts from the prosecution and defence sides will jointly prepare a report on their findings from the collision.

Recorder Ben Williams adjourned the case to March 31 for a pre-trial review.

The trial is due to take place in the week commencing July 17 and is estimated to last four days.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

