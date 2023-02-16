Expert report to be prepared after woman, 92, died in town centre crash

Richard Beaman, aged 55, is facing trial after the death of 92-year-old Barbara Gwilt in Bridgnorth town centre on September 10, 2021.

Beaman, of Church Street, Broseley, previously pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to causing death by careless driving. The charge came after Mrs Gwilt was involved in a collision with a silver Land Rover Defender in Old Smithfield.

At the latest hearing, it was decided that experts from the prosecution and defence sides will jointly prepare a report on their findings from the collision.

Recorder Ben Williams adjourned the case to March 31 for a pre-trial review.