Uninsured driver who refused breath test fined more than £300

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Jordan Haynes-Greatorex, aged 26, was driving a Volkswagen Touran at Buttington Cross Enterprise Park in Welshpool when he was caught out on September 4 last year.

Haynes-Greatorex, of Orchard Croft, Llandrinio, Llanymynech, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to failing to co-operate with a preliminary test and using a motor vehicle without insurance.