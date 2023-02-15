Drink driver caught on road considered one of county's most dangerous is banned

The A53 near Market Drayton. Picture: Google

John Parker, aged 43, was driving an Audi A3 on the A53 near Market Drayton on January 8 this year.

A breath test found he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Parker, of Vernon Drive, Market Drayton, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit, failing to surrender to bail, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 40 months. Parker was fined £290 and ordered to pay an additional £251 in court costs.