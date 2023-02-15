Notification Settings

Drink driver caught on road considered one of county's most dangerous is banned

By Nick Humphreys

A drink driver who was caught on a road considered one of Shropshire's most dangerous has been banned from driving.

The A53 near Market Drayton. Picture: Google

John Parker, aged 43, was driving an Audi A3 on the A53 near Market Drayton on January 8 this year.

A breath test found he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Parker, of Vernon Drive, Market Drayton, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit, failing to surrender to bail, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 40 months. Parker was fined £290 and ordered to pay an additional £251 in court costs.

Last April, leaders from Shropshire Council said they were "seriously looking" at safety measures for the road after a number of bad crashes.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

