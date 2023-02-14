Wem man handed 18 month driving ban for drink driving

Telford Justice Centre / Telford Magistrates Court stock

David Evans, aged 45, of Kynaston Drive, Wem, told magistrates he had not been thinking correctly and faced losing his business as an electrician following the events of January 14, 2023.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told the hearing on Tuesday that Evans had been stopped by the police at 12.45am after being seen swerving his Vauxhall Vivaro van in Hereford Road, Shrewsbury.

Officers found a passenger sat on tool box in the rear load carrying area, with no seat belt or seat. This caused a risk of danger of injury.

When given a breath test, officers found Evans had 71 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, just over twice the legal limit of 35.

Evans presented his own mitigation, telling magistrates that his evening had not gone to plan but he stayed in a friend's establishment, helping staff.

"I was not thinking correctly and my actions will affect my life as an electrician. It will affect my business," he said.

"My business is not going to survive, my actions have absolutely devastated me. I will be in absolute turmoil financially."

A bench of three magistrates lead by Dr Louise Bouic disqualified Evans from driving for 18 months, and he accepted the chance to attend a course that could reduce his ban for 18 weeks.