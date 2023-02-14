Three West Mercia Police officers under investigation for misconduct after disorder broke out in Shrewsbury

Malinsgate Police Station, Telford

In the early hours of Thursday, October 13, West Mercia Police were called to an incident of 'disorder' in Shrewsbury town centre, which involved a group of off-duty police officers on a night out.

As the incident involved off-duty officers, the force referred it to their professional standards department for review. As a result, four officers have been subject to misconduct investigations.

Two officers were arrested – one for assaulting an emergency worker and the other for assault – they have both accepted cautions for the offences.

One of those police officers – Pc Kiaran Wain – was sacked from the force after an accelerated misconduct hearing took place last month, chaired by Chief Constable Pippa Mills.

The other two officers remain under a misconduct investigation by the professional standards department, but were not arrested and are not under criminal investigation.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “We expect the highest of standards from our police officers both on and off-duty and any behaviour that brings the police service into discredit will be dealt with in the most appropriate manner.

"As these investigations are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Speaking at the hearing of PC Wain in January, Chief Constable Pippa Mills said that the officer had 'let himself down' with his actions.

It was found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and it was ruled that he be dismissed without notice.

She said: "We will not tolerate anyone assaulting our officers, not least an off-duty officer who fully understands the challenges of the role and the difficulties that officers face on a daily basis.

“We expect the highest standards of our officers both on-and-off-duty and take any breach of these standards very seriously.

“Pc Wain let himself, his colleagues, the force and our communities down with his actions.”