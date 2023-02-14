Police hunt for attackers after boy, 16, stabbed in Telford

The attack, in which a 16-year-old boy suffered stab wounds, happened at around 9.20pm on Saturday, February 11 on Long Leasow in Woodside, Telford.

West Mercia Police says the teen was attacked by a group wearing tracksuits and hoodies.

He sustained several stab wounds and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “This was a serious incident and I understand that it’s alarming for the local community, particularly when we have a scene guard in place like we did in this case.

“Thankfully in this instance the injuries suffered by the victim were not life-threatening, but the outcome could have been very different.

“I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to locate and apprehend those responsible, and I’d like to ask for your help with this."

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack, has any information about it or has CCTV, video doorbell or dash-cam footage of the attack itself, or the offenders before or afterwards, to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Telford CID team on DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk or 01952 214734 quoting reference 22/14143/23.