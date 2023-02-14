Notification Settings

Chainsaw stolen from outbuilding in Ludlow

Police are appealing for information after a chainsaw was stolen from an outbuilding in Ludlow.

Corve Street, Ludlow. Picture: Google
Officers in the town say the theft happened between 10.30pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday in Corve Street.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the local police team in Ludlow, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

People with information should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00121_I_14022023.

People who aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org

For more information please contact me on ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

