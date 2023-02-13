Thieves who took luxury Porsche sports car in Shrewsbury were captured in Telford

Gary Milner, who has racked up more than 100 offences in his time including several vehicle thefts and driving offences, and accomplice Kyren Hale, were sentenced for stealing a Porsche Boxster from a home in the Greenfields area of Shrewsbury.

The pair took the car in the early hours of December 1 last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard. Rob Edwards, prosecuting, said at around 6.50am, police became aware of a red sports car that had been taken, and was being driven towards the Wellington, Telford.

Two officers found the car with the pair inside and boxed them in at a set of traffic lights. Milner, aged 42, who was behind the wheel of the Porsche, reversed backwards into a BMW X5 being driven by an officer, but was not able to escape and he was arrested, along with Hale who was in the passenger seat. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, but the Porsche owner has incurred costs of £1,000 which includes replacing the locks.

When interviewed by police, both provided pre-prepared statements and answered "no comment" to any further questions.

Milner, of Orchid Meadow, Minsterley, Shrewsbury, and Hale, of Daddlebrook, Telford, both pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking. Milner also admitted driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The court heard that Milner had a long list of convictions dating back to 1998, including aggravated vehicle taking, drug driving and driving while disqualified. Many of his crimes were committed in London. Hale's previous convictions include burglaries, robbery and a number of other matters involving theft and dishonesty.

Paul Smith, representing Milner, accepted his client has a long record of offending. Rosie Proctor, mitigating for Hale, said: "He wants to be a dad to his 10-week-old son."

Milner and Hale, aged 29, were in custody since their arrests in December. Recorder Ben Williams handed Milner a four-and-a-half month jail term, and Hale a sentence of four months - half to be served behind bars, before being released on licence. Given the time they have spend in custody already, the pair are set to be released.