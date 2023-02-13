Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure at Primark Telford

By Megan HoweTelfordCrimePublished:

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself and carried out a lewd act in the changing rooms of Primark.

A stock photo of a Primark store
A stock photo of a Primark store

West Mercia Police has said the incident happened in Telford town centre on Tuesday, January 24 at around 5.30pm.

While witnesses reported the incident to staff in Primark, they left the shop without leaving their details.

Now officers are keen to speak to them and are appealing for them to make contact.

A man has been arrested and bailed as part of police enquiries.

The witness, or anyone with information, is asked to contact PC Jamie Farrelly via email Jamie.farrelly@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News