Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure at Primark Telford

A stock photo of a Primark store

West Mercia Police has said the incident happened in Telford town centre on Tuesday, January 24 at around 5.30pm.

While witnesses reported the incident to staff in Primark, they left the shop without leaving their details.

Now officers are keen to speak to them and are appealing for them to make contact.

A man has been arrested and bailed as part of police enquiries.

The witness, or anyone with information, is asked to contact PC Jamie Farrelly via email Jamie.farrelly@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.