Police appeal after tools taken from Telford industrial estate

Police are appealing for information following burglaries at two premises on a Telford industrial estate

The crimes took place at two units on Hadley Park Industrial Estate between 8pm on Thursday, February 9 and 7am on Friday, February 10.

Officers say the offender or offenders forced entry to the two businesses, and are believed to have entered the premises by climbing the rear gate near the old Sankey's car park.

Welding cable and a number of tools were taken in the break-in.

The police have said a group of youths had been spotted acting suspiciously in the area over several evenings prior.

They have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them online at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 0081_I_10022023.