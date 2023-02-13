Jailed: 'Dangerous' paedophile who roamed the UK trying to meet children

Wayne Phillipson, 46, of Kent Road, Consett, was jailed for a series of sexual offences involving young girls. Image: North Wales Police

Wayne Philip Phillipson, 46, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Thursday, February 9, charged with 18 offences in relation to Operation Blue Breeze, a UK-wide child sexual exploitation investigation.

Phillipson of Kent Road, Consett, County Durham, used Snapchat and an app called Wink to befriend 12 to 14-year-old children across the country and incited them to send him indecent images.

Police say Phillipson, who was homeless, travelled across the country attempting to meet children, whom he had contacted online, in person.

He was arrested in Wrexham city centre on June 9, 2022, where his mobile phone was found to contain in excess of 100 indecent images.

North Wales Police were able to show he had contact with 29 children from across the UK.

In court, Phillipson was also sentenced for another child sex offence which took place in the Durham area.

Detective Constable Dan Pleass, from North Wales Police, said: “Wayne Phillipson is a dangerous predator who used social media to target vulnerable children and gain their trust in order to exploit them to fulfil his own sexual desires.

“This case highlights just how important it is for children and their parents to know exactly who they are speaking to online.

“Firstly, I would like to praise the victims and their families for having the courage and determination to come forward to give their accounts, which ultimately have resulted in a dangerous sexual predator being removed from our community.

“I also want to pay tribute to those victims who didn’t feel ready to speak to police on record about what had happened but still provided vital evidence to help us with our enquiries.

“Finally, on behalf of North Wales Police, I am extremely grateful for the support offered by multiple UK police forces during the course of this investigation who have shown that the police will leave no stone unturned when investigating those who seek to do harm to the most vulnerable members of our society."