Catalytic converter stolen off driveway in Shrewsbury, sparking police reassurance patrols

Grange Fields Road in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google Maps

Local officers say in recent days a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Civic that was parked up on Grange Fields Road and they warn that the make is relatively easy to steal from.

PC Alison Owen, of the local policing team in the Copthorne & Meole area of town said: "Over recent days a catalytic converter has been stolen from a Honda Civic Vehicle parked on the driveway along Grange Fields Road of Shrewsbury.

"The catalytic converters of Honda cars will fetch more price when resold.

"Thieves who remove them with jacks and angle grinders find them relatively easy to steal."

PC Owen said thieves look to steal from Hondas due to their larger engines and higher ground clearance and thus making the converters "easier to take because of the elevated height."

PC Alison Owen and PCSO Karen Blakemore completed reassurance patrols in Grange field Road on Sunday afternoon and gave tips on how to protect vehicles.

Police conducted reassurance patrols after the cat converter theft

Keep your vehicle in a garage if you can

If you park it on a driveway, install motion activated lighting

Otherwise, park in a well-lit, populated area

Forensic security marking kits are available to mark your catalytic converter

Locks are also available that can be fitted to your converter

Use high visibility signage to deter thieves

For crimes in progress call 999.

For non-emergencies report online at www.westmercia.police.uk/report.