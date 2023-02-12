Force celebrates 20 years of Police Community Support Officers

West Mercia Police marked 20 years since its first PCSOs joined the force.

Currently West Mercia Police has around 200 Police Community Support Officers (PCSO), a role created to provide a link between communities and police, along with a visible and accessible presence on the streets.

Speaking as the force marked the anniversary on Friday, Chief Constable Pippa Mills said they were playing a crucial role across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

She said: “PCSOs are at the very heart of community policing, and I’m pleased to mark this significant milestone today and take the opportunity to thank them.

“I’m incredibly proud of our PCSOs and the work they do, and it’s great that they are being recognised for their hard work. Not only within the force at our Quality Policing Awards but also nationally – with one of our Shropshire based PCSOs winning a national award for innovation earlier this year.

“Their highly visible presence and commitment to their role is crucial in keeping Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcester safe and providing reassurance and support to the public we serve.”

The anniversary was celebrated with an event at West Mercia Police Headquarters in Worcestershire where the Chief Constable was joined by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion.

Mr Campion said: “As PCC I am proud to celebrate 20 years of PSCO’s across West Mercia. They play a vital role in policing, and it is important they get the recognition for the tireless work they do throughout West Mercia.

“I will continue to support PCSO’s in any way I can to ensure they can continue to service the communities of West Mercia and help make it a safer place to work and live.”

In the first group of PCSOs to join West Mercia Police in 2003 was Dave Bryant.

He still works within the force and is the Chair of the National PCSO Practitioners group for the NPCC, he also represents his colleagues as the local branch secretary of the trade union, UNISON.

He said: “The role of a PCSO has evolved significantly since 2003 and I am immensely proud to have been part of the first 20 years of PCSOs in policing.

"In the beginning, implementing the role of PCSO came with its own challenges. At that time policing had been done by police officers.

"As PCSOs we were instrumental in cementing the role and embedding ourselves in our communities, and no two days are the same.