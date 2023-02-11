Newtown man who assaulted man and woman ordered to pay more than £500

Plumb, of Falcon Court, Plantation Lane, Newtown, Powys, pleaded not guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to two counts of assault by beating, but was found guilty in both cases.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £227 and compensation of £150 to each of the victims. He was also given a two-year community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Magistrates slapped Plumb with two-year restraining orders, banning him from contacting the victims or going within 100 metres of their homes.