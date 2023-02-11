Notification Settings

Newtown man who assaulted man and woman ordered to pay more than £500

By Nick Humphreys

A man found guilty of assaulting two people has been ordered to pay a fine and compensation.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Joel Plumb, aged 46, attacked a man and a woman in Newtown on April 24 last year.

Plumb, of Falcon Court, Plantation Lane, Newtown, Powys, pleaded not guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to two counts of assault by beating, but was found guilty in both cases.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £227 and compensation of £150 to each of the victims. He was also given a two-year community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Magistrates slapped Plumb with two-year restraining orders, banning him from contacting the victims or going within 100 metres of their homes.

Nick Humphreys

