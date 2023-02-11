Burglars break down door to enter Whitchurch property

Whitchurch High Street. Photo: Google Maps

Police say it is believed the offender or offenders entered via a door they had broken at the premises on High Street.

PCSO Graeme Baines, of the policing team in Whitchurch, said: "We are appealing to the Whitchurch community for information following a burglary at a premises on High Street."

Police say the burglary happened between Friday and Saturday.

PCSO Baines did not say if anything was taken.

Anyone with any information about the incident should visit on the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident number 00162_I_11022023