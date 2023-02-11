Notification Settings

Burglars break down door to enter Whitchurch property

By David Tooley

Burglars broke down a door to get inside a property in Whitchurch.

Whitchurch High Street. Photo: Google Maps
Police say it is believed the offender or offenders entered via a door they had broken at the premises on High Street.

PCSO Graeme Baines, of the policing team in Whitchurch, said: "We are appealing to the Whitchurch community for information following a burglary at a premises on High Street."

Police say the burglary happened between Friday and Saturday.

PCSO Baines did not say if anything was taken.

Anyone with any information about the incident should visit on the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident number 00162_I_11022023

If people aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

www.westmercia.police.uk

