Police boss promises more action against against speeding drivers

By David Tooley

Drivers who flout the law by speeding and irresponsible actions will be given no respite by the police and crime commissioner, a meeting was told.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion sets the £270 million operational budget for the force that covers Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Mr Campion told a meeting in Oswestry on Thursday that an average of one death each week takes place on the roads and tackling that is a top priority of his.

He told the meeting at the Guildhall he would be directing resources to the issue. He said one of the top issues people raise is over speeding but when officers take action, they often "get grumpy" about being fined and say officers should concentrate on other crimes.

Mr Campion called road deaths the region's "biggest killer" and added that they have got to make sure they give it proper attention.

He added that there will be a greater use of technology, and money for community projects, signs and gates.

And he warned speeders and other bad drivers there will be "more money for enforcement."









