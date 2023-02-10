West Mercia Police issued the appeal on Friday (February 10).

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 7.30pm.

According to West Mercia Police, the victim was walking along the alleyway between Sainsbury's supermarket and Randwick Close in Warndon when he was assaulted and racially abused.

He suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident, and his glasses were also broken.

After the incident the victim was helped by another man who officers are keen to speak to as it's believed he may have seen what happened.

Officers are also appealing for anyone who lives nearby and may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to review the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Elizabeth Falconer via email elizabeth.falconer@westmercia.police.uk.