£900 fine for driver caught at nearly double the speed limit by prolific village camera

The speed camera on the A394 at Longdowns in Cornwall. Photo: Google

The pair, one from Walsall and the other from Lichfield, were both caught by a speed camera travelling at almost double the 30mph speed limit in unrelated incidents on separate days last year.

Ilie Voicu, 32, from Cecil Street in Walsall, was caught driving a Mercedes Sprinter van at 54mph along the A394 at Longdowns Village in Cornwall, at 7.28pm on July 11 last year.

At Bodmin Magistrates' Court, Cornwall, on Tuesday he was fined £923, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £369 and costs of £90 after he admitted speeding. As well as the financial penalty of £1,382, his driving licence was endorsed six points.

Five days after Voice sped through the Cornish village, another driver was caught doing more than 50mph along the same stretch of road.

James Larner, from Pouk Lane in Lichfield, was recorded doing 56mph in a Ford Ranger at 8.03pm on July 16.

The 46-year-old was fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and costs of £90 when his case was heard at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, leaving him to pay a total of £706. His licence was also endorsed with six points.

The bi-directional speed camera. Photo: Cornwall Council

Both drivers were caught by a bi-directional speed camera that was installed in February last year.

In its first week the camera reportedly caught nearly 700 drivers.

Reacting to the number in February 2022, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for transport, Councillor Philip Desmonde said: “I’m shocked to learn how many drivers have been caught as a result of the new camera, particularly in such a short space of time.