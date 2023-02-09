Notification Settings

Man arrested for allegedly filming up woman's skirt on train after her friend caught him 'watching the footage'

CrimePublished:

British Transport Police are urging people to report anything that makes them feel uncomfortable on trains after they arrested a man following reports of someone filming up a woman's skirt.

A stock image of police tape.

The incident allegedly occurred on a train at Birmingham University Station on February 7.

According to British Transport Police, the victim's friend reportedly noticed the man "watching the footage on his phone before he left the scene."

Following a swift investigation, a suspect was later arrested.

Officers published information about the incident on social media, saying: "Following swift CCTV enquiries, officers identified the man and paid him a visit later that evening.

"He was arrested, his phone seized, and taken to custody.

"We’re committed to catching sexual offenders. Every report is taken seriously and we will take action," the statement continued.

They also released a poster urging people who are made to feel "uncomfortable" on trains to report their experiences.

"Report anything that makes you uncomfortable" is the message from British Transport Police.
