Suspicious men seen looking at vehicles in Shrewsbury in the dead of night

By David Tooley

Police say they will be carrying out patrols on the Telford Estate in Shrewsbury after reports of two men looking suspiciously around motor vehicles.

Cartland Avenue. Photo: Google Maps.
The pair were captured on residents' CCTV cameras in the Cartland Avenue area at about 1.30am on Thursday and while no crimes have been reported officers want to reassure people living in the area.

PCSO Angie Roberts, of Shrewsbury Police said: "We have received some calls regarding a suspicious incident that occurred around Cartland Avenue on the Telford Estate in Shrewsbury.

"Two unknown males have been observed on residents CCTV acting suspiciously and looking around motor vehicles at approximately 1.30 this morning.

"Whilst no crime has actually been reported we would advise not to leave any valuables in your vehicles which might give an opportunity for someone to attempt to gain entry and steal items. "

PCSO Roberts added: " We will be carrying out high visibility patrols around the area when possible for reassurance and apprehend any persons committing crime."

She advised residents to make sure their vehicles are secured.

Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

