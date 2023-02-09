Cartland Avenue. Photo: Google Maps.

The pair were captured on residents' CCTV cameras in the Cartland Avenue area at about 1.30am on Thursday and while no crimes have been reported officers want to reassure people living in the area.

PCSO Angie Roberts, of Shrewsbury Police said: "We have received some calls regarding a suspicious incident that occurred around Cartland Avenue on the Telford Estate in Shrewsbury.

"Two unknown males have been observed on residents CCTV acting suspiciously and looking around motor vehicles at approximately 1.30 this morning.

"Whilst no crime has actually been reported we would advise not to leave any valuables in your vehicles which might give an opportunity for someone to attempt to gain entry and steal items. "

PCSO Roberts added: " We will be carrying out high visibility patrols around the area when possible for reassurance and apprehend any persons committing crime."