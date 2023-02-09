Cops in Shropshire warn of dangers of rogue traders as Spring approaches

Police on the beat in Oswestry

Officers in Shropshire say they have received information about dodgy traders operating in the county and are concerned that residents in the area may be targeted when those seasonal garden jobs need doing.

PCSO Stuart Roberts, of the Shropshire Rural East policing team, said: "Elderly and vulnerable residents are most at risk from this type of activity so please ensure you make your neighbours aware of this issue.

"Police have received information about rogue traders operating in the county and are concerned that residents across our policing area may be targeted as we approach the spring when gardens needs trimming back etcetera.

"Rogue traders are individuals who will turn up unannounced and offer to carry out works such as hedge cutting, general gardening, roofing or Tarmac driveways often citing that they have spotted a problem and offering to fix it for you."

They will then charge extortionate sums of money for minor or poor quality work.

"Sometimes the rogue trader may offer to accompany their victim to the bank to withdraw funds for the work," said PCSO Roberts.

Police advise people not to accept work from cold callers or from leaflets posted through the door, and instead choose a trusted contractor.

"Do not be fooled by cold callers who look professional with business cards and sign-written vehicles. Get recommendations from friends or family and get at least two quotes for any work you intend to get done."

Rogue traders can try to pressure people into accepting work.

PCSO Roberts advice is: "Do not be pressured into accepting work. If a trades person becomes intimidating or oppressive then politely decline any work, close and lock your doors and if necessary report the matter to the police."