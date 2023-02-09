Cops appeal following damage at Shrewsbury building site

Tudor Park. Picture: Google Maps

Officers at Shrewsbury Police have appealed for information following the overnight break in at thee Tudor Park building site in Otley Road, Shrewsbury, between 4.30pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday (9).

PCSO Angie Roberts, of Shrewsbury Police, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to the Tudor Park Building Site on Otley Road, Shrewsbury and appealing to local residents for information.

"The building site entrance and a 13 tonne excavator was damaged and a large amount of fuel taken between 4.30pm on the 8th and 6am on the 9th."

Anyone with information should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00085_I_09022023.