Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cops appeal after windows damaged in two 'separate' Telford incidents

By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are investigating two separate but 'unlinked' reports of criminal damage to windows in Telford.

Bishopdale. Picture: Google Maps
Bishopdale. Picture: Google Maps

Officers say the damage to a bathroom window Bishopdale, in Brookside, is not linked to damage to a small window in the front door of a property in Blakemore.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of Telford Police, said: "We are appealing to local residents for information.

"We have received a second report of criminal damage to a window in Bishopdale and are appealing to local residents for information.

"The window in Bishopdale was damaged at approximately 1am on Tuesday February 7."

The window in Blakemore was reported damaged between 8.30am and 9am on Tuesday, February 7.

PCSO Balaam said: "I'd like to reassure residents that we have no reason to believe these incidents are linked."

If you have information on the Bishopdale incident let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00099_i_07022023.

For the Blakemore incident the incident reference 00136_i_07022023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News