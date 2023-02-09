Cops appeal after windows damaged in two 'separate' Telford incidents

Bishopdale. Picture: Google Maps

Officers say the damage to a bathroom window Bishopdale, in Brookside, is not linked to damage to a small window in the front door of a property in Blakemore.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of Telford Police, said: "We are appealing to local residents for information.

"We have received a second report of criminal damage to a window in Bishopdale and are appealing to local residents for information.

"The window in Bishopdale was damaged at approximately 1am on Tuesday February 7."

The window in Blakemore was reported damaged between 8.30am and 9am on Tuesday, February 7.

PCSO Balaam said: "I'd like to reassure residents that we have no reason to believe these incidents are linked."

If you have information on the Bishopdale incident let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00099_i_07022023.

For the Blakemore incident the incident reference 00136_i_07022023.