Restaurant facing extra costs after oil 'theft' in south Shropshire

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 07/02/2023..Pic in Cleobury Mortimer, Gauthama Authentic Thai restaurant, where they have heating and cooking oil stolen..

Mohammed Kabir, of Gauthama Authentic Thai in Cleobury Mortimer, says 60 litres of used cooking oil and more from his heating oil store was taken in the early hours of Tuesday.

A neighbour recorded on doorbell video a couple of people seen wandering around the property at Church Street and it has been posted on Facebook with a local appeal for witnesses.

"People were seen going round the back," said Mr Kabir. "About 60 litres of waste cooking oil was taken. We also had a delivery of heating oil costing £460 about two weeks ago and there is about 10 per cent left of that.

"We have enough to keep the restaurant and takeaway running with the oil we have and can use our gas for heating."

Mr Kabir is new to the area but the business is a part of Spice Empire which has been a part of town for 25 years.

"I didn't think that sort of thing happened in Cleobury, it is such a lovely place. But the local people have been amazing for us. People have been saying they will keep an eye out, it is a good community," he said.

The business is now also faced with paying for extra security for the protection of products vital to its success.

So far the year has started well for Gauthama, with Mr Kabir reporting good trade in January from the dine in and delivery business.