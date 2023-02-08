Police renew appeal after woman injured in crash dies

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident took place on the B4234, Ledbury Road, Ross-on-Wye. at around 3pm on Wednesday, February 1.

An initial appeal from West Mercia Police had said: "At just after 3pm a mini bus was in collision with a pedestrian. A lady in her 70s was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries."

A spokesman for the force said that the woman had since died in hospital.

The spokesman said: "We are sad to report that a lady in her 70s, who was airlifted to hospital has passed away this morning, Wednesday, February 8.

"Our thoughts are with her husband and family at this time."