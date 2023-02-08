Notification Settings

Police renew appeal after woman injured in crash dies

By Dominic RobertsonCrimePublished:

Police say that a woman injured in a crash earlier this month has died.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident took place on the B4234, Ledbury Road, Ross-on-Wye. at around 3pm on Wednesday, February 1.

An initial appeal from West Mercia Police had said: "At just after 3pm a mini bus was in collision with a pedestrian. A lady in her 70s was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries."

A spokesman for the force said that the woman had since died in hospital.

The spokesman said: "We are sad to report that a lady in her 70s, who was airlifted to hospital has passed away this morning, Wednesday, February 8.

"Our thoughts are with her husband and family at this time."

Police investigations into the crash are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident can contact PC Kris Cooke on 07773 053658 or email Kristoffer.cooke@westmercia.police.uk

