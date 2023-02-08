Mother of tragic Daniel backs campaign for bleed kits in Newport

Lynne Baird

Lynne Baird set up the Daniel Baird Foundation in memory of her 26-year-old son after he was fatally stabbed in Digbeth, Birmingham, in July 2017.

She will visiting the Navy Club, Bellmans Yard, off the High Street, in Newport at 11am to explain the use and importance of Bleed Control packs.

Her visit comes after a campaign was launched to raise money to fund lifesaving equipment in Newport town centre.

More than £900 has so far been raised from an initial target of £1,250 set up to fund the kits.

The issue over a lack of kits was raised by Rebecca Anthony and Councillor Peter Scott has now backed her efforts to provide equipment through a gofundme page.

Councillor Peter Scott launched a campaign to get bleed kits installed in the town of Newport

“With ambulances taking so long to get to emergencies, having something to stem the flow, could save lives," said Mr Scott. “It’s not just about stabbings, it can be any incident where blood is spilled. The kits give people the ability to treat minor and major bleeds.

“The packs can be used for any blood injury, from dog bites to traffic injuries to serious stabbings.

“If we could raise £1,000, it would help us to deliver up to six packs to the town as well as training. We would like them strategically placed around Newport, a bit like defibrillators really. If one had to be used once, the chances are it could save a life. It’s a sensible precaution and all towns should have them because things do happen.”