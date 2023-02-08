Notification Settings

Three people arrested after public order offences in Telford centre

By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have arrested three people after receiving reports of two separate incidents of public order offences.

Police say three people have been arrested
Police say three people have been arrested

Telford Police warned on Saturday that they would take action against against any anti-social behaviour or criminality in the town centre.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Following two separate reports of public order offences in Telford town centre today, officers have arrested three individuals."

Only on Saturday officers with the Telford Central Safer Neighbourhood Team had been in Southwater talking to young people.

At the time a police spokesman said: "It’s sad that most of this time was taken up dealing with young males and females causing a general nuisance to the public and shop staff."

And they warned: "Those responsible will be dealt with."

They followed it up with an alert to parents about taking action.

A spokesman said: "For parents who are aware of their children being at the town centre causing issues, please be aware that the police will take action against any anti-social behaviour or criminality."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

